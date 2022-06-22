EXIRA - While Exira is planning for the big Fourth of July celebration coming up in about two weeks, the city manager said more information on plans to purchase properties for the city's housing project should also be available then, too.
Previously the council had been looking at ways to encourage people to move in to Exira, and felt offering more housing choices could help.
The council had approved purchasing two properties located east of the Dollar General and owned by H2B Properties as building sites for homes, and were also looking at using purchase options on two additional properties in other areas of the city.
City Manager Clint Fichter said he was working on an application for tax credits, and said the city was working on a deal on two of the four properties they were interested in, but that deal was
"I should have more information on that in about two weeks," he said.
He said the program they were planning on working with required them to do at least two properties.
The city would build the two homes - Fichter said they were still looking for a contractor - and then sell the homes. They were also working on grants that would go to the buyers.
In other business, the council approved using $28,346.70 out of Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) funding to cover the extra expense after a measurement error resulted in an increase in cost for some street work.
The council had a contract for $78,914 for work by Blacktop Services for road maintenance. The measurement error resulted in the cost being increased to $107,260.70, about $28,000 more. The council reviewed the revised contract and voted to use LOST funds during a meeting earlier this month.