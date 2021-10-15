URBANDALE — Family Halloween, a tradition of more than 30 years at Living History Farms, will begin this Friday, October 15. Visitors can trick-or-treat in the 1876 town of Walnut Hill, take a ride in a horse-drawn wagon, hear stories in the historic Flynn Barn, and play seasonal games like pumpkin bowling.
Dates and times:
Friday, Oct. 15, 5-8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 16, 5-8 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 17, 4-7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 22, 5-8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 23, 5-8 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 24, 4-7 p.m.
Halloween at Living History Farms is a family-friendly, non-scary event. It is also dog-friendly, and dogs can take part in a canine costume parade 30 minutes before close each evening.
“Family Halloween is one of our longest-running events,” Living History Farms President Ruth Haus said. “We’re well into a second generation. People who remember trick-or-treating here themselves are now bringing their own families. The appeal of a wagon ride or a lantern-lit story in this setting just never changes.”
Find more information or buy tickets at lhf.org.
Presenting Sponsors of Family Halloween are Bayer; the Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs; and the National Endowment for the Humanities: Exploring the Human Endeavor. Hy-Vee and Casey’s will donate treats, and Bone-A-Patreat will provide prizes for the canine costume contest.