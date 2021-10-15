Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures falling into the mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...West Central and Northwest Iowa. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&