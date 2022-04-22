Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Week is April 18-23. Iowa’s 100 county extension offices will host activities throughout the week to thank volunteers who contribute their time to extension education efforts throughout the state.
“We celebrate our Audubon County volunteers because they are our partners for a #Strong Iowa,” said Ann Carter, Program Coordinator
“In Audubon County, over 50 volunteers serve as 4-H leaders, Master Gardeners and fair superintendents. We also have a nine-member, elected extension council. Because of their support, our educational opportunities for the people of Audubon County continue to grow,” Carter said.
Statewide, more than 7,600 volunteers contribute their time to ISU Extension and Outreach programs. Independentsector.org values volunteer time at $28.54/hour – which equals nearly $217,000 if each volunteer works for only one hour.
During Extension and Outreach week, we will be recognizing our volunteers on social media and in special, personal ways.
“ISU Extension and Outreach engages Iowans in solving today’s problems and planning for tomorrow. We offer many ways to get involved and we welcome new volunteers,” Carter said.
ISU Extension and Outreach is part of the federal Cooperative Extension Service — a network of more than 100 land-grant institutions, including Iowa State University, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture serving communities and counties across the United States. Every county in Iowa has an elected extension council that decides how to support ISU Extension and Outreach educational programs at the county level.
For more information about ISU Extension and Outreach, visit www.extension.iastate.edu or contact the ISU Extension and Outreach Audubon County office. For information about volunteer opportunities, contact Ann Carter at 712-563-4239 or at acarter@iastate.edu.