DES MOINES – Today, the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) Board approved awards for three companies, located in Cedar Rapids, Des Moines and Lime Springs, which will assist in the creation of 579 jobs and result in nearly $156 million in new capital investment for the state. In addition, the board also approved innovation funding in support of three startups located in Carroll, Cedar Rapids and Clive.
IEDA Board approves assistance for three established companies and three startups in Iowa
- By Laura Bacon NT Staff Writer
-
-
Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Recent Obituaries
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- Audubon County’s first baby of the New Year has arrived
- Solution for Feral Cats?
- Super Soup Supper on Sunday
- Crimestoppers report tire theft
- New Year, New Ideas
- New website for U.S. 71 project gives the inside scoop on updates in the Iowa Lakes region
- PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Audubon girls pick up first win of season
- Audubon County Spring Grant Program Deadline Reminder
- PREP WRESTLING: Audubon opens 2023 portion of season at Atlantic
- Two Fatalities Due to House Fires on Sunday
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.