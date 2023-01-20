DES MOINES – Today, the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) Board approved awards for three companies, located in Cedar Rapids, Des Moines and Lime Springs, which will assist in the creation of 579 jobs and result in nearly $156 million in new capital investment for the state. In addition, the board also approved innovation funding in support of three startups located in Carroll, Cedar Rapids and Clive.

