Road Work in Audubon County

Robin Avenue will be closed to through traffic between 190th Street and 200th Street for bridge repairs. It will remain closed until bridge repairs are completed. The work was scheduled to start on Monday, Sept. 19 and the estimated completion date is Friday, Oct. 7.
