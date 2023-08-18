Friday, Aug. 18
Historical Society of Iowa’s Mobile Museum at Exira City Park from 4-6 p.m. Current exhibit is Iowa History 101: Iowa’s People and Places. Free self guided tours.
Thursday, Aug. 24
2023 Farmland Leasing and Management Workshops at 1:30 p.m. ISU extension, Meeting is two hours long, covering cash rent and land value surveys, tenant/landowner communications, how to properly write and terminate a farm lease and more. Register at least two days ahead at ISU Extension for Audubon County.
Saturday, Aug. 12
AtlanticFest in Atlantic, road race at 8 a.m., motorcycle and car shows, craft show, activity booth and more all in downtown Atlantic.