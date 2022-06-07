Federal
United States Senator (Rep)
Jim Carlin 453
Chuck Grassley 976
Write in 1
United States Representative District 4 (Rep)
Randy Feenstra 1,198
Write in 8
State
Governor (Rep)
Kim Reynolds 1,303
Write in 7
Secretary of State (Rep)
Paul D. Pate 1,187
Write in 2
Auditor of State (Rep)
Todd Halbur 586
Mary Ann Hanusa 529
Write in 2
Treasurer of State (Rep)
Roby Smith 1,064
Write in 1
Secretary of Agriculture (Rep)
Mike Naig 1,132
Write in 1
Attorney General (Rep)
Brenna Bird 1,053
Write in 3
State Senator Dist. 6 (Rep)
Jason Schultz 1,203
Write in 4
State Senator Dist. 11 (Rep)
Brian Best 341
Write in 0
State Representative Dist 12 (Rep)
Steven Holt 846
Write in 3
County
County Board of Supervisors (Rep)
Mike Kolbe 573
Bryce Donald Schaben 859
Write in 1
County Treasurer (Rep)
Carolyn Blum 1,000
Shauna Laver 449
Write in 4
County Recorder (Rep)
Geralyn S. Greer 1,264
Write in 6
County Attorney (Rep)
Write in 74
Federal
United States Senator (Dem)
Abby Finkenauer 131
Michael Franken 95
Glenn Hurst 32
Write in 0
United States Representatie Dist. 4 (Dem)
Ryan Melton 233
Write in 0
State
Governor (Dem)
Deidre DeJear 238
Write in 2
Secretary of State (Dem)
Joel Miller 175
Eric Van Lancker 56
Write ins 0
Auditor of State (Dem)
Rob Sand 236
Write in 0
Treasurer of State (Dem)
Michael L. Fitzgerald 239
Write in 0
Secretary of Agriculture (Dem)
John Norwood 227
Write ins 0
Attorney General (Dem)
Tom Miller 239
Write in 0
State Senator Dist. 6 (Dem)
Write in 9
State Representative Dist. 11 (Dem)
Write in 3
State Representative Dist. 12 (Dem)
Write in 7
County
County Board of Supervisors (Dem)
Write in 29
County Treasurer (Dem)
Write in 22
County Recorder (Dem)
Write in 14
County Attorney (Dem)
Marcus Gross, Jr. 213
Write in 2