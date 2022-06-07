Federal

United States Senator (Rep)

Jim Carlin 453

Chuck Grassley 976

Write in 1

United States Representative District 4 (Rep)

Randy Feenstra 1,198

Write in 8

State

Governor (Rep)

Kim Reynolds 1,303

Write in 7

Secretary of State (Rep)

Paul D. Pate 1,187

Write in 2

Auditor of State (Rep)

Todd Halbur 586

Mary Ann Hanusa 529

Write in 2

Treasurer of State (Rep)

Roby Smith 1,064

Write in 1

Secretary of Agriculture (Rep)

Mike Naig 1,132

Write in 1

Attorney General (Rep)

Brenna Bird 1,053

Write in 3

State Senator Dist. 6 (Rep)

Jason Schultz 1,203

Write in 4

State Senator Dist. 11 (Rep)

Brian Best 341

Write in 0

State Representative Dist 12 (Rep)

Steven Holt 846

Write in 3

County

County Board of Supervisors (Rep)

Mike Kolbe 573

Bryce Donald Schaben 859

Write in 1

County Treasurer (Rep)

Carolyn Blum 1,000

Shauna Laver 449

Write in 4

County Recorder (Rep)

Geralyn S. Greer 1,264

Write in 6

County Attorney (Rep)

Write in 74

Federal

United States Senator (Dem)

Abby Finkenauer 131

Michael Franken 95

Glenn Hurst 32

Write in 0

United States Representatie Dist. 4 (Dem)

Ryan Melton 233

Write in 0

State

Governor (Dem)

Deidre DeJear 238

Write in 2

Secretary of State (Dem)

Joel Miller 175

Eric Van Lancker 56

Write ins 0

Auditor of State (Dem)

Rob Sand 236

Write in 0

Treasurer of State (Dem)

Michael L. Fitzgerald 239

Write in 0

Secretary of Agriculture (Dem)

John Norwood 227

Write ins 0

Attorney General (Dem)

Tom Miller 239

Write in 0

State Senator Dist. 6 (Dem)

Write in 9

State Representative Dist. 11 (Dem)

Write in 3

State Representative Dist. 12 (Dem)

Write in 7

County

County Board of Supervisors (Dem)

Write in 29

County Treasurer (Dem)

Write in 22

County Recorder (Dem)

Write in 14

County Attorney (Dem)

Marcus Gross, Jr. 213

Write in 2

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Trending Food Videos