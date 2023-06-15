ADAIR - Go a step back in time for Adair’s annual Chuckwagon Days on June 23-24.
This year the celebration theme is “Old Town Road,” and those attending can take in a variety of activities and foods.
It's all about the kids on June 23, with a critter crawl on Main Street between 5-8 p.m. and the Kids Parade Line up at 5:45 p.m. The kids parade is followed by baby crawl, Little Mr. and Little Miss Adair and photography contest on Main Street.
At 6:15 p.m. the high school flags and ADA Dancers will perform on Main Street. At 6:30 p.m. will be the bags tournament registration. The tournament is at 7:30 p.m. on Main Street as well. Live music starts with Tyler Folkerts of the Midnight Blue Goose.
You don’t want to miss the food offerings. From 9 a.m. June 23 is the Good Shepherd Bake Sale at the Exchange State Bank.
At 5 p.m. the Presbyterian Pie and Ice Social and Blue Penguin Shaved Ice.
At 6 p.m. the fire department is planning it’s dinner and at 5 p.m. until with Off The Griddle, at the Blue Goose.
On June 24 starts with 5K/Mile run/walk registration at 7a.m. The actual walk/run will be at 7:30 a.m.and it is followed by the Mile Fun Run at 8 a.m at the Fay Pharmacy and vendors at the community building. At 8:30 the kids foot races will be held at Adair Park. At 10 a.m. parade entries will line up at Crawfords. The parade will follow at 10:30 a.m. and a tractor show is planned from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. along Main Street. From 11 a.m. there is a kickball tournament at 11 a.m. and a Fire Department Poker Run at noon. Kids activities including inflatables, the balloon guy, fire truck rides, carnival games and more. That will be held in Adair Park from 1-3 p.m. at 6 p.m., if you dare, there is a hot dog eating contest and the gates open for the street dance. The street dance with Blacktop on Main Street.
Food on June 24 includes breakfast at the park from 7-9:30 a.m. from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Casey Creamery will be in the Park. At 10:30 a.m. the Fire Department beer garden starts off, and there will be lunch at the fire station. From 12 -2 p.m. The Methodist Church, Adair’s Lions, Snack Shack, Blue Penguin Shaved Ice, and Soul Shine will be open. From 12-4 p.m. the Casey Creamery is back, and from 5-12 a,m, Off the Griddle is open.
Organizers noted that they would be celebrating the 150th year since the Jesse James Train Robbery on July 21.