Friday, July 1
Movie in the Park at Cold Springs Park campground shelter at 9:30 p.m. Movie is “Dog” Bring blanket or chairs, dress for the weather, you do not have to be a registered camper to attend.
Exira’s Fourth of July Celebration starts today — Spartan Golf Tournament at Atlantic Golf and Country Club pre-registration required; 4-7 p.m. Farmers Market around City Park with Spartan Pizza, Carnival rides open, 5 p.m. to ?
Nathaniel Hamlin Park and Museums open for viewing 1-4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through end of Augusut. Admission to the house is $5, hike, see elk, see the museums and more.
Saturday, July 2
Exira Fourth of July Road Race and 10k/5k/Fun Run starting at the city park at 7:45 a.m. Mason’s Breakfast 8-10 a.m., Co-ed Softball, carnival, live music at TJ’s Pourhouse, Grand River Rodeo at Kickapoo Park
Sunday, July 3
Exira Fourth of July: Ecumenical Church Service Exira City Park; A presentation of the Grand River Rodeo at Kickapoo Park: EHS Alumni Coffee at the EEHK Elementary, Class of 1972 will be honored; Bags tournament at TJ’s Pourhouse, Exira Community Club Beer Garden in city park. Scott’s Amusements; Community BBQ at city park; Live music by Jason Reed at the Gazebo, and a street dance featuring “Nebraska Showdown,” at TJ’s Pourhouse
Monday, July 4
Simpson Family Foot Races, a longstanding tradition; the Exira Community Club Beer Garden in city park. New home of the Exira Museum “soft” opening; At 10:30 a.m. the 157th annual Exira Fourth of July Parade with the theme, “Fireworks and Freedom,” will begin. Scott’s Amusements will be open from 11 a.m. to ?? with wristbands from 5-8 p.m. Villa Dance will perform at city park; Kids Tractor Pull at the old fire hall with the Grand Fireworks display at the Spartan Football Field at dusk
Thursday, July 7
Music in the Park, free concerts at Audubon City Park and stage, 7-8:30 p.m. Music by Studio 728 — in case of rain events will be cancelled and rescheduled
Monday, July 11Audubon County Fair — Runs July 11-17; Come out and support the fair
Thursday, July 14
No Music in the Park because it’s County Fair Week.
Friday, July 15
Audubon County Fair Figure 8 races start in June: Pits open at 5 p.m., the flag drops at 7:30 p.m. Concessions will be available, but no alcohol is allowed in the pits. Grandstand fans tickets are $10 for adults, kids under 5 are free. Racers and pit fans: $25 for a pit pass, $40 for car and driver. Children must be 12 years or older to watch from the pits, no exceptions. Check out the website or contact the Fairboard for more information. Sponsored by the Audubon County Fairboard. Friday, Aug. 5, T-Bone Special (rain date Sunday, Aug. 6)
Saturday, July 16
IRCA Rodeo at the Audubon County Fairgrounds, mutton bustin’ at 5:30 p.m.; Rodeo starts at 7 p.m. and live music at 9 p.m. by Outlaw Creek.
Monday, July 18
A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held in Exira at the Exira Rec Center from noon – 6 p.m.
Thursday, July 21
Music in the Park, free concerts at Audubon City Park and stage, 7-8:30 p.m. Music by Dustin Baird — in case of rain events will be cancelled and rescheduled
Tuesday, July 26
A Red Cross Blood Drive will be held in Elk Horn at the Elk Horn Lutheran Church from 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Thursday, July 28
Music in the Park, free concerts at Audubon City Park and stage, 7-8:30 p.m. Karaoke is planned, cash prizes!
Thursday, Aug. 4
Music in the Park, by Polka Police — cancelled due to rain earlier, they were rescheduled. Free concert at Audubon City Park and stage, 7-8:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 5
Audubon County Fair Figure 8 races start in June: Pits open at 5 p.m., the flag drops at 7:30 p.m. Concessions will be available, but no alcohol is allowed in the pits. Grandstand fans tickets are $10 for adults, kids under 5 are free.
Racers and pit fans: $25 for a pit pass, $40 for car and driver. Children must be 12 years or older to watch from the pits, no exceptions. Check out the website or contact the Fairboard for more information. Sponsored by the Audubon County Fairboard. Friday, Aug. 5, T-Bone Special (rain date Sunday, Aug. 6)