A Harvest Supper is planned at the First United Methodist Church in Audubon on Nov. 2. It will be a dine in supper, in the church basement, which is handicapped accessible. The meal is from 5-7 p.m. with carry out available at the north doors from 5-6:30 p.m.
Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com
