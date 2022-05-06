Lance Corporal Anna Campbell, of Hamlin, graduated from United States Marine Corps boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. on Jan. 28, 2022. LCpl. Campbell successfully completed 13 weeks of intensive basic training at MCRD Parris Island as one of 396 recruits graduating that day. While in training LCpl. Campbell accomplishments included receiving Meritorious Mast, squad leader, platoon artist as well as earning Expert on the rifle range.
Following a short leave, she reported to Camp Pendleton California where she completed her Military Combat Training, again serving as squad leader. Currently LCpl. Campbell is attending Military Occupation School at the Naval School of Music located at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story Virginia Beach, Va.
After completion of this schooling LCpl. Campbell will be placed in one of ten renowned Marine Corps Fleet bands throughout the world.
LCpl Campbell is a 2021 graduate of the Audubon Community High School and is the daughter of Paul and Deb Campbell of Hamlin. She is the grand daughter of Harriet Campbell of Audubon and Ray and Maxine Book of Harlan.