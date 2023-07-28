ANITA — It’s a Whale of a Celebration — in fact it’s actually the 73rd annual Whaletown Celebration and runs for three days — on Aug. 4-Aug. 6. This year’s theme is “All Roads Lead Home.”
The Whaletown Celebration is sponsored by Anita Town and Country and it includes a wide variety of events.
Some of those include the Anita Fire Department Bags Tournament at the Anita Fire Station 6 p.m.; Kids Bike Parade Line Up at Sinclair at 6:15 p.m.; Kids Bike Parade Starts and ends at Bandshell Park 6:30 p.m. Grand Marshall Brian Fogelman; Scavenger Hunt by Anita Health and Wellness Center, meeting at the Bandshell Park at 7 p.m.; Fun in the Park after Kids Parade includes Corn Dog Caravan, Watermelon Eating Contest, Ice Cream Treats by The Sweet Spot, Fire Truck Rides by Smiley, Kids Glowing Skates and Scooters Party on Walnut Street.
Saturday, Aug. 5 has a lot of activities, starting out in the morning, with the parade lineup at 9:30 a.m. Other activities include a Vendor Fair and Crafts at the Anita Community Center 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. including Mie Mie’s Bakery gourmet cookies; Mom’s Sweet Creations gourmet cupcakes;
A Show and Shine offering proud owners a chance to show off their favorite wheels. Including cars, trucks, tractors and motorcycles, “This year’s Show and Shine will be hosted in the Anita Community Center parking lot!” officials said, with parade line up at 9:30 a.m. and followed by the Show and Shine. For information, call Mike Kraus 712-249-5604.
Probably the most popular part of the weekend, for young and old, Whaletown Parade with the theme, “All Roads Lead Home,” at 10:30 a.m. This year’s Grand Marshals are the Past and Present Anita Elementary and CAM North faculty.
Entertainment at the Park immediately following the Park — Crowning of Little Miss and Mister Whaletown; The Amazing Arthur — the Magician; Fun and Games: Face Painting by Fancy Cheeks; Bounce House by Anita Health and Wellness Center; Virtual Reality by The National Guard; Hair Tinsel and Tattoos by Onyx Salon and Spa; FFA Barrel Rides; Rock Snake Painting. Food in the Park: A-Town Smokeshack BBQ; Hamburgers and Hotdogs by SWAT Wrestling; Nachos by Class of 2025; Totally Rolled Ice Cream, Granny’s Kettle Korn; Triple B’s Tenderloins; Snow Cones by Anita Town and Country. Ice Cream Treats will be provided by the Sweet Spot; there will also be Bella Energy by the Market on Main and Lucky Wife Wine Slushies by the Market on Main. A Slow Pitch Softball Tournament will be held at Dave Boldt Field and the annual Streak Fry Dinner is at 5 p.m. at the Anita Fire Station put on by the Anita Volunteer Fire Fighters.
If you haven’t had enough in Anita, come back Sunday morning, Aug. 6 when Whaletown wraps up with Praise in the Park at 10 a.m.