America’s SBDC Iowa is excited to announce their new Shop Sooner initiative that encourages consumers to “Shop Sooner” before the holidays to help alleviate some of the supply chain and other issues that businesses face during the holiday season and are still being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are extremely excited to launch this campaign and to try to help businesses alleviate some of the disruptions they experience during the holiday season. We understand that small businesses are still working on recovering from COVID-19 and therefore we want to do our part in helping ease any difficulties they may be having, big or small” says State Director, Lisa Shimkat.
The initiative will center around an extensive social media campaign that will offer tips on shopping early, blog posts, videos from community members and highlighting the e-commerce platform; Shop Iowa. There will even be a dedicated web page on America’s SBDC Iowa’s website detailing the campaign and upcoming relevant webinars.
Funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration, America’s SBDC Iowa has 15 regional assistance centers located strategically across the state. Since program inception in 1981, the SBDC has helped Iowa businesses and entrepreneurs through no fee, confidential, customized, professional business counseling, and practical, affordable training workshops.
For more information on America’s SBDC Iowa programs or services, call (515) 294-2030 or visit www.iowasbdc.org, https://www.facebook.com/AmericasSBDCIowa, or https://twitter.com/IowaSBDC.