“I always knew that I wanted to help people,” shared Mya Ertz, RN at Manning Regional Healthcare Center (MRHC). “I found that nursing had many different avenues to care for others, so my junior year of high school I met with Jill Arp about the tuition assistance program through MRHC and I was sold. My passion to help others, in addition to the tuition assistance and flexibility in roles at MRHC, encouraged me to pursue nursing.”