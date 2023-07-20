Group hosting Family Fun Day at the Cass County Fair

The Cass County Child Abuse Prevention Council is partnering with the Healthy Cass County Coalition and other community organizations to host a Family Fun Day at the Cass County Fair.
On Saturday, July 29 from noon – 4 p.m., there will be activities set up around the fairgrounds for families to find and participate in, including water fights, a duck pond, a garden story walk, hands-on S.T.E.M. activities, a cake walk, yard games and more! Depending on the activity, some may have a different starting or ending time.
Participants can pick up a map at any of the stations. The map will list the activities that will be going on all over the fairgrounds. Once a location is visited, participants will receive a stamp to indicate their participation at that location. When the map is returned to the Healthy Cass booth in the commercial building, with at least six stamps, a voucher will be given to the participant to redeem for food at the Chuckwagon food stand.
Organizations participating in the Family Fun Day at the Fair include: Atlantic Fire Department, Atlantic Public Library, Cass County Child Abuse Prevention Council, Cass County Master Gardeners, Cass County 4-H, Cass County Farm Bureau, Family Crisis Support Network, Healthy Cass County, Iowa Corn, Iowa Learning Forums, SHIFT ATL and more!
When visiting the Healthy Cass County booth, fairgoers are also invited to learn and share ideas for healthy ways to take care of themselves, friends and families. There are many aspects to wellness, and taking care of ourselves allows us to better care for others.
The Cass County Child Abuse Prevention Council and Healthy Cass County encourage families to enjoy some time together at the Cass County Fair while gathering ideas for activities that can be done at home, at school and out in the community as a family. The council also reminds people that child abuse is preventable, and everyone can play a part in creating safe, healthy and nurturing environments for kids in our local communities.
For more information and updates on the Family Fun Day visit @CassCountyChildAbusePreventionCountil on Facebook.