AUDUBON — It’s year two of the Knights of Columbus Soup and Dessert Challenge at the Parish Center in Audubon, and there’s still time to pull together your favorite savory soup or sweet treat. Steve Brinkman of the Knights of Columbus, said he was the organizer for the event, intended to be a fun event for the whole community, not just the Catholics.
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Recent Obituaries
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- Two Fatalities Due to House Fires on Sunday
- Draw A Name Out Of A Hat?
- Dairy Goat Webinar Series Continues into 2023
- Coming Up At the Rose Theater
- Audubon County Crime Stoppers hold annual soup supper
- Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice from Shelby County elected to another term
- Area Police Reports
- Audubon County Supervisors starting out the new year
- Griswold Blood Drive successful
- Steak Dinner New Year’s Eve will benefit new fire station project in Audubon
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.