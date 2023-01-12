AUDUBON — It’s year two of the Knights of Columbus Soup and Dessert Challenge at the Parish Center in Audubon, and there’s still time to pull together your favorite savory soup or sweet treat. Steve Brinkman of the Knights of Columbus, said he was the organizer for the event, intended to be a fun event for the whole community, not just the Catholics.

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

