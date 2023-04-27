Laughter. Tears. Dancing. Singing. Hugs, hugs, and more hugs. Audubon MS/HS students and staff found themselves experiencing many emotions on Friday, April 14. The National Honor Society sponsored Terrence Talley, a motivational speaker from Wisconsin, who brought a message of never giving up and showing appreciation for others. Talley’s humorous presentation mixed with real stories of resilience and overcoming adversity connected with both students and staff. Talley’s mission is “for every school assembly is to give every student hope and empower them to give hope to others.” (terrencetalley.com)