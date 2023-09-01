CARROLL — A Carroll man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a man multiple times during a disturbance at a bar early Sunday morning. according to Carroll Police Chief Brad Burke.
Officers were called out at about 12:50 a.m. to Kerps Tavern in the 200 block of E. Fifth Street for a reported fight in progress. John Michael Hanson, 41, allegedly stabbed the victim, identified as Benjamin Badding, several times, causing serious injuries. Badding was transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital by Carroll County Emergency Medical Services and later airlifted to a hospital in Des Moines. Hanson was taken into custody and charged with willful injury, a class C felony.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.