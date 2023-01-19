The Audubon County Community Foundation reminds Audubon County nonprofits that the deadline to apply for grant funds is Wednesday, Feb. 1. Applications are currently being accepted online for the spring grant cycle with approximately $130,000 available to support Audubon County nonprofit organizations and community projects.
