AUDUBON - The Audubon County Travelers are ready for another camping season.
This year started with the April clean-up of the Albert the Bull campground in Audubon and getting the shelter house cleaned along with the bath house.
Also, this spring, some much needed pea gravel was put around the playground equipment. The gravel was generously donated by the Martin Marietta Co. The club wishes to express their appreciation to them for their donation to the upkeep of the playground.
May saw the first traveling outing and that was to Springbrook State Park north of Guthrie Center.
The Saturday noon potluck was a fish fry with complimentary dishes.
Gary and Charlene Payne provided and prepared walleye for the meal and Sonya Cutting and Chuck Elmquist prepared onion rings.
The next campout will be at Littlefield Park from June 17 through 19. Glenn, Connie, Jon and Diane Esbeck will be the hosts for this camp out.
If you would like more information about the Audubon County Travelers, please call 712-563-3876; 712-268-2291 or 712-249-2145.