C.D. Starlighters 4-H Club News

The regular meeting of the C.D. Starlighters 4-H club was held on Dec. 5, at the Retail Rebel.
President Kerrigan called the meeting to order at 2:24 p.m. Roll call was “What is on your Christmas list?” and was answered by 10 members. Allison gave the secretary’s report and it was read and approved. Hayden presented the treasurer’s report and it was approved.
Old business included shopping for our Adopt a Family.
New business included a reminder about our next meeting which will be the awards banquet on Jan. 9, 2022. With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 2:35 p.m. Our club shopped for our Adopt a Family and made Christmas cards. Our next meeting will be the awards banquet on Jan. 9 at the Agri-Hhall.