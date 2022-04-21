Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 68F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Rain this evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms in the morning will give way to cloudy, windy conditions late. High 77F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible.