AUDUBON — With the bond vote for a new fire station failing at the polls last week, the city and Audubon Fire and Rescue Association will have to go back to the drawing board on how to finance the new fire station.
“We will continue to work on fundraising and grant writing to be able to build the fire station that this community deserves. This no vote does not mean we will stop doing what we do we are very thankful and grateful to serve this community,” officials with the Audubon Fire and Rescue Association said.
The $2.9 million bond public measure didn’t get the 60 percent needed to pass: it received 413 no votes or 69.18 percent to 184 yes votes or 30.82 percent. The building would have included 14 bays for the department’s various trucks and apparatus, a meeting room, kitchen, offices, storage room, shower room, locker rooms, laundry room, gear storage, utility room and a large open area in the mezzanine that will be used for training. Currently some fire equipment, like a trailer carrying rescue equipment, has to be housed outside of the station, and space is so tight that vehicles have to be moved out for some routine maintenance. The new bays would be big enough for the department’s biggest vehicles, and drivers would be able to drive around to the back of the building to pull into the station, leaving vehicles facing forward and ready to go out again.
Officials said, “We would just like to give an update on the status of the community’s new fire and rescue station project. Unfortunately, with the bond not passing, we have also been denied the USDA grant for $500,000. While both these events put a major hiccup in our progress, we want the public to know that we are not giving up on the community’s new fire and rescue station and will continue to try and raise funds through other grants and fundraising events.”