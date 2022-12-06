SEWARD, NEB. - Annah Heck from Coon Rapids participated in the A Capella Nebraska Music Education Association conference on Nov. 18, at St. Paul Methodist Church in Lincoln, Neb. The choir performed a half-hour set, "The Emerald Isle: Inspirations of Ireland" to music educators and attendees of the conference.

