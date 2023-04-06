AUDUBON - There are several Easter Egg Hunts coming up Saturday: are you ready?
It takes lots of helpful hands to get all those colorful eggs filled and ready for the hunt. It takes time to find just the right basket, bag or other receptacle to put all those eggs into for the hunt. The children have to be sorted into the right age groups, and settled down waiting for the command to run - and then it takes time to go through, open and empty all those eggs.
Collecting them, on the other hand, barely takes a minute as the kids take off in a sprint to get every egg they can.
On Saturday, April 8, check out these Easter Egg Hunts:
Audubon Easter Egg Hunt–11 a.m. in the John James Audubon Park, children from infants to 4th grade; Bring a basket and smile for photos with the Easter Bunny. Hosted by Audubon Women’s Association. The Easter Egg Hunt will begin on the east end of the park (across from the Courthouse). In case of inclement weather, go to the Memorial Building. Hundreds of eggs will be hidden, for children in fourth grade and under. The hunt will start at 11 a.m. and the Easter Bunny will be on hand. The event is sponsored by the Audubon Women’s Association, and donors, the American Legion, Audubon Chamber of Commerce, Audubon State Bank, My Way Design, Remsburg Service, Eagle Acres, ACMH, Vic’s Main Tap, Bakery on Broadway, Chambers Farms, Audubon Hobby, Present Company, El Adobe, Divine Salon, ACE Hardware and Lori’s Flowers.
Exira Easter Egg Hunt–10-11 a.m. at the Exira City Park, in case of inclement weather, the event will be held at the Exira Event Center. Kids will hunt eggs in age appropriate groups: Age groups are 2 years old and under; 3 year olds; Pre-K to Kindergarten; 1st and 2nd graders; 3rd and 4th graders. There will be prizes and a visit from the Easter Bunny.
Danish Villages’ annual Easter Egg Hunt–at 11:30 a.m. at Kimballton City Ball Diamonds, hot dog lunch, free will donation; followed by Easter Egg Hunt. Hosted by DVIO Danish Villages Improvement Organization.
Brayton Easter Egg Hunt–meet at Old Glory Park at 1 p.m.