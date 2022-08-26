HARLAN – The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held in Harlan at Pioneer Park on Saturday, Sept. 10. Registration begins at 9 a.m., and the Walk kicks-off at 10 a.m.
Harlan Area Residents invited to 2022 Walk To End Alzheimer’s® On Sept. 10
