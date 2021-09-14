MANNING - Voters in the IKM-Manning school district went to the polls on Tuesday to vote on a $19.1 million bond issue, to fund renovations in the middle and high school, but came up about 84 votes short of approving the measure, which would have included putting an addition on the secondary building in Manning, HVAC work, restroom renovations and a new playground in Irwin.
The unofficial count put yes votes at 1,179 and no votes at 925, for a total of 56 percent yes - shy of the 60 percent needed to pass.
Superintendent Trevor Miller had said the proposal would add $2.30 to the district’s tax levy rate, going from $9.51 to $11.81, and only two area districts, Ar-We-Va and Carroll would have tax rates lower than the IKM-Manning district.