AUDUBON COUNTY — How many Audubon County Fairs have you been to? Here are some scenes from around the fair in 2023. Hopefully you didn’t miss a new event this year, a kick off dinner with the queen contest and a pie auction, all held under a big white tent. The event was packed — steaks and pork chops were served and lines were long. It was all sparkle and smiles as the 2023 Fair Queen was announced and many were willing to shell out top dollar to get one of the pies on auction. It was just the beginning for some cute Clover Kids who got a chance to participate in events through out the week, and for some fair participants showing livestock for the first time. And it was also the end of a long run of fairs for this year’s seniors. Congratulations to all the fair participants for all their hard work, good luck in next year’s fair for those coming back, and it was very interesting getting to meet a chicken named “Bacon.”
Scenes at the Audubon County Fair
Laura Bacon
