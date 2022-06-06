ATLANTIC — The sentencing date for an Atlantic man — Michael Gehling, 20, who was charged in a stabbing case — has been moved out three weeks.
He was set to be sentenced on Monday, June 6, after a written plea of guilty was filed on May 6. A pre-sentence investigation has also been ordered. Judge Michael Hooper filed the new sentencing date of June 27 at 9 a.m. on Monday.
Gehling was arrested on April 7 for an incident that occurred in the vicinity of Sixth and Pine streets. The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to the Cass County Hospital and then transported to UNMC hospital in Omaha with a serious injury.
Gehling was originally charged with attempted murder, a class B felony and willful injury causing serious injury, a class C felony. The charges stem from that incident on April 3. The attempted murder charge was dismissed when Gehling agreed to plead guilty to the lesser willful injury charge.