AUDUBON - A fire in a house in Audubon that started on Saturday, rekindled on Sunday and Monday, causing injuries to two firefighters on two different days and left the house a total loss.
On Saturday, Dec. 3, at 1:37 p.m. the Audubon County 911 Communications Center took a report of a house fire at 1775 210th Street. Audubon Fire and Rescue was dispatched at 1:39 p.m. and first units arrived at 1:44 p.m. to find heavy fire and black turbulent smoke at the rear of the house. Mutual aid was called for Exira Fire and Rescue to bring in additional water and man power. Mid-American Energy was also requested to disconnect the electrical utilities.
Firefighters were met by law enforcement officers, and the homeowners of the house, who advised that all occupants and pets had already safely evacuated. An aggressive interior attack was performed on the main floor and the basement.
The fire had spread from the basement to the main floor, and then to the attic. Fire crews continued to extinguish the fire until 4:04 p.m. when it was determined to be under control. Fire Crews then continued to extinguish hot spots and perform overhaul. All fire units were on scene until 5:23 p.m.
There were no civilian injuries at this incident however, one firefighter from Audubon Fire and Rescue was transported to the Audubon County Memorial Hospital for minor injuries from a ceiling collapse. The firefighter was treated, and released from the hospital the same day.
The Audubon Fire and Rescue Department was assisted by Audubon County 911 Communications Center, Audubon County Sheriff’s Office, Audubon Police Department, Exira Fire and Rescue, Audubon County Emergency Management, Mid-American Energy, and the Red Cross.
Then on Sunday, Dec. 4, at 5:29 a.m., the Audubon County 911 Communications Center was notified by an Audubon Police Department Officer that the house at 1775 210th Street had rekindled. Audubon Fire and Rescue was dispatched and upon arrival found there was fire in the north portion of the house.
Firefighters performed an interior attack to extinguish the fire on the main floor. During this operation a MAYDAY call was made for a firefighter that had fell through floor on the main floor to the basement. All fire operations were halted by incident command, and a second crew was deployed to the rear basement door to assist in removing the down firefighter.
The firefighter was removed from the structure, and taken to the ambulance for further examination. The firefighter was then transported to Audubon County Memorial Hospital as a precaution, and later released. All fire crews returned to service at 7:45 a.m.
The Audubon Fire and Rescue Department was assisted by Audubon County 911 Communications Center, Audubon County Sheriff’s Office, Audubon Police Department, and Audubon County Emergency Management.
On Monday, Dec. 5 at 8:30 a.m. Audubon County 911 Communications Center was notified that there was smoke showing from the house at 1775 210th St. Audubon Fire and Rescue was dispatched for the rekindle and arrived at 8:33 a.m.
Firefighters performed an interior attack to the main floor in the living room area. The fire was contained to the furniture in the living room. There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.