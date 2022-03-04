ELK HORN — Some Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton speech students will be going to the Individual State Speech Competition coming up on March 12.
A group traveled to CAM High School recently for Individual District contests, and of the 18 who performed, 13 brought back Division 1 ratings and five brought home Division 2 ratings.
All of the Division 1 ratings will have the opportunity to perform at the Individual State Speech Competitions at ADM High School on March 12.
The results from the District Contests were as follows:
Jacey Smith — Spontaneous Speaking ~ Division 1 Rating
Emily Bricker — Acting — Division 1 Rating
Katie Andersen — Solo Musical Theatre — Division 1 Rating
McKenna Larsen — Storytelling — Division 1 Rating
Kate Hansen — Solo Musical Theatre — Division 1 Rating
Emily Bricker — After Dinner Speaking — Division 1 Rating
Shay Burmeister — Radio News Announcing — Division 1 Rating
Kate Hansen — After Dinner Speaking — Division 1 Rating
Jessi Marshall — Poetry — Division 1 Rating
Bella Muller — Improvisational Acting — Division 1 Rating
McKenna Larsen — Solo Musical Theatre — Division 1 Rating
Irelynd McCarthy — Expository Address — Division 1 Rating
Ella Petersen — Poetry — Division 1 Rating
Gracie Bartz — Radio News Announcing — Division 2 Rating
Ruby Vanderwal — Storytelling — Division 2 Rating
Macy Emgarten — Original Oratory — Division 2 Rating
Bella Muller — Spontaneous Speaking — Division 2 Rating
Gracie Olsen — Poetry — Division 2 Rating
Vocal instructor Cody Parmley said he was, “proud of each of these individuals and the work that was put into their pieces and time and effort that was given!”
“Once again, amazing job to all who participated. Ratings are nice, but the growth that one has in speech is the most important key to success.” He said adding, “Be wishing us luck in two weeks!”