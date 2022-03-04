ELK HORN — Some Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton speech students will be going to the Individual State Speech Competition coming up on March 12.

A group traveled to CAM High School recently for Individual District contests, and of the 18 who performed, 13 brought back Division 1 ratings and five brought home Division 2 ratings.

All of the Division 1 ratings will have the opportunity to perform at the Individual State Speech Competitions at ADM High School on March 12.

The results from the District Contests were as follows:

Jacey Smith — Spontaneous Speaking ~ Division 1 Rating

Emily Bricker — Acting — Division 1 Rating

Katie Andersen — Solo Musical Theatre — Division 1 Rating

McKenna Larsen — Storytelling — Division 1 Rating

Kate Hansen — Solo Musical Theatre — Division 1 Rating

Emily Bricker — After Dinner Speaking — Division 1 Rating

Shay Burmeister — Radio News Announcing — Division 1 Rating

Kate Hansen — After Dinner Speaking — Division 1 Rating

Jessi Marshall — Poetry — Division 1 Rating

Bella Muller — Improvisational Acting — Division 1 Rating

McKenna Larsen — Solo Musical Theatre — Division 1 Rating

Irelynd McCarthy — Expository Address — Division 1 Rating

Ella Petersen — Poetry — Division 1 Rating

Gracie Bartz — Radio News Announcing — Division 2 Rating

Ruby Vanderwal — Storytelling — Division 2 Rating

Macy Emgarten — Original Oratory — Division 2 Rating

Bella Muller — Spontaneous Speaking — Division 2 Rating

Gracie Olsen — Poetry — Division 2 Rating

Vocal instructor Cody Parmley said he was, “proud of each of these individuals and the work that was put into their pieces and time and effort that was given!”

“Once again, amazing job to all who participated. Ratings are nice, but the growth that one has in speech is the most important key to success.” He said adding, “Be wishing us luck in two weeks!”

