AUDUBON COUNTY — The Audubon County Supervisors approved the hiring of a new deputy for the Audubon County Sheriff’s office.
During their meeting on Tuesday the Supervisors approved the hiring of Gabriel Christensen as a new deputy effective Nov. 9.
His pay rate will be 70 percent of the sheriff’s salary, according to union contracts.
Sheriff Todd Johnson said it “was nice to get to this part of the hiring process.”
He explained that the civil service board was responsible for overseeing testing for possible deputy candidates, then provided him with a list of possible choices.
Johnson said there was a seat reserved for the new deputy in the law enforcement academy in January. He noted that the class was technically full, but some departments reserved seats ahead, in case they had more people to send to training, and openings usually showed up closer to the date of the training. He was confident Christensen should be able to get into the January class.
The supervisors voted to approve the hiring.