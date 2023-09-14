September 22, 2022: We left the compound at 9 a.m. and drove to Chumana Elementary School for a shoe outreach. A week or so prior to our arrival, the staff had chosen fifty of the neediest children in the school and had measured their feet for new shoes. The children came into a classroom and lined up according to the list of names. The team found the correct shoes and then helped the students try on the shoes. The shoes they were wearing were black dress shoes that were too small or worn out. Some of the shoes had the backs cut so they could get their feet inside the shoes or no shoestrings. Some kids were not wearing socks and others had socks with big holes. There were also lots of stinky dirty little feet. In the past Blessman teams would wash the feet of the kids, but some parents think that brings evil spirits, so they don’t do that now. The kids were full of smiles and thankful for their new shoes.
It was market day at Del Cramer Campus, so we stopped there for lunch and to learn about the market. Del Cramer Campus has two cargo containers where they store Meals from the Heartland. One day a month the schools and daycares that Blessman International supplies with meals come for their ration. They are given cases of meals based on the number of kids they serve. Johanney also brought two hundred old laying hens from Mountain View farm to sell. He said the people like the taste of the old hens. Johanney would pull the number of chickens out of the cage in the back of his pickup and sometimes put them in a bag. The bag would have a hole cut out so the chicken could pop their head out. Sometimes the campus also bakes bread to sell and sells vegetables from the farm.
There was a contractor at the campus installing security cameras. They were digging trenches with a pickax and spade through the hard dry soil. Even though there is a security guard, the manager believes the cameras will be more effective because security guards can be bribed.
Burglary is a huge problem in South Africa. The unemployment rate is over 30% and in rural areas it can be double that. A staff member for Blessman’s told me that she and her husband left for the weekend. When they returned, someone had climbed over their security fence and broken into their house and stole almost everything including food, towels, bedding, pots and pans, and almost every appliance. They had a trailer in the garage, and it was gone too. In the past seventeen years they had been robbed sixteen times. Insurance is very expensive, so they do not have replacement cost coverage, they only receive a depreciated value on their contents. Another staff member woke up to someone in her bedroom. She managed to escape and hit her panic button, but the burglars still got away with her purse and her passport.
The kids started arriving at Del Cramer Campus around 1:15 p.m. I played catch for a while and then soccer. The kids ate and then went to practice a dance for Heritage Days. The team went to observe The School in a Box program where students use iPads to practice English skills as well as improve math and science scores. While we waited for the instructor to arrive, the kids asked me to join them in a game. We sat around the table and chanted a song. One person would start to tap the person next to them and go around the table. When the song ended, the last person who was tapped had to hug someone in the room. Then they started to play a game about a policeman. The last person tapped when the song ended had to shoot (finger point) a person and they were out of the game.
The instructor showed up and handed out the iPads. The completed an English lesson and then took an online test. If they got so many correct answers, they would get a gold star. After their lesson was completed, the students could play a fun game. They chose word search, and the team helped them find words. After the lesson it was time to watch the younger kids perform their native dance.
We left around 4 p.m. and after picking up Privi from school, and then headed back to the compound. Christel was busy making vetkoek (pronounced Fet-cook) which means fat cake. It is bread dough deep-fried in oil. I helped her roll the dough into small balls which she deep fat fried in sunflower oil. For dinner we filled the rolls with a meat, carrot, and potato filling. Then Christel told me I had to try the vetkoek with butter and syrup. Those were amazing. She also made melktart for dessert. Melktart is a South African dessert originally created by the Dutch settlers consisting of a sweet pastry crust containing a custard filling made from milk, flour, sugar, and eggs.
September 23, 2022: We started the day off at Sterkrivier (Strong River) High School and were supposed to hand out matric goodie bags to the seniors, but the principal had given the seniors the day off to study. We stayed for the school assembly in the courtyard and then drove to TinMyne Police Station to do an optical outreach. There were twenty-two officers and staff who had their vision tested and given glasses if needed. These are the police officers who respond in the area, so we wanted to be in good standing with them. After we completed the optical outreach, we drove back to Sterkrivier High School for their Heritage Day celebration. The celebration was supposed to start at 10:30 a.m. but Johanney was late so Dr. Blessman and I went to the grocery store next door so he could gas up his SUV and I snooped around inside. We returned to the school around 11 a.m. and the celebration was still on hold. Finally, around 11:30 a.m. Dr. Blessman gave an opening prayer and the students started to sing and dance. Johanney and his son David showed up about 20 minutes later. David had become my buddy over the last few days and came to sit on my lap. The students danced, sang, and read stories and poems. Some of the students wore their traditional South African tribal clothing. We had to leave around 12:30 p.m. to go back to the lodge for lunch and then to a game ride at 2:30 p.m. Apparently the game ride time had changed to 4:00 p.m. Maxwell had to go pick up his kids from school. I told him to go ahead, and we would just wait for the guide. Aubrey was our guide and he showed up around 3:35 p.m. Aubrey informed us of the rules and then we were off into the game preserve. We first found a pair of cheetah brothers lying in the grass. Aubrey threw a stick near them, and they got up and walked closer to us as we were able to get some great views of them. We then headed off to find the elephants. Aubrey spotted some tracks on the trail and so we climbed a bluff to see if we could spot them. Aubrey saw a black mamba snake as we climbed the bluff. The elephants were at the bottom of the bluff walking through some trees. By the time we drove down the hill the elephants had crossed the road and were wandering in some thick brush. We could see glimpses of them, but they did not come back out to the road. The sun sets at 6 p.m. in South Africa so we decided to go look for the rhinos. The rhinos were coming across the grassland and passed close by us as we were stopped on the road. The zebras were elusive, and we never found them. There were several giraffes that we passed on our way to find the pride of lions. There were other guides radioing information to each other about the location of the animals. We found the pride of lions, but they were lying in the tall grass, and we only saw glimpses of their heads. It was now dark, so we decided to head back to the restaurant located on the preserve for dinner. The sunsets are beautiful in South Africa and the stars were very bright in the sky. We could also see Mars and Jupiter in the night sky. When we arrived at the restaurant, they had no electricity because it was load shedding and the electricity had been shut off. It was after 7 p.m. when we arrived, and it was very dark, so we sat by candlelight. Doc, Dustin, and Alex Blessman met us there for dinner and gave us a ride back to the lodge following dinner. It took over an hour to get our food, so it was 8:40 p.m. before we ate. Everyone went to bed when we arrived back at the lodge.
September 24, 2022: We left the compound at 8:30 a.m. and drove to Mokopane where we picked up Christel. Our first stop of the day was Ngwana Baby House which is an orphanage for babies zero to two years of age. Sandra, the woman who operated the baby house, lived at the facility which was licensed for up to twenty-eight babies. Currently there are twenty-seven babies/toddlers with another baby scheduled to arrive the following week. Sandra explained how the facility operated. The babies can be dropped off anonymously at any time. The facility can only take care of the babies/toddlers until they reach the age of two. At that time, if no family member comes forward to claim the baby, they can be adopted or moved to a different facility. Sandra told us the adoption laws in South Africa have a lot of restrictions. First, they must put a notice in the newspaper asking if a family member would claim the baby. She said sometimes a family member will take a healthy baby from facility to obtain a government subsidy and then they learn the baby has died mysteriously a few months later. There is never a police investigation. If no family member claims the baby, then the next option is adoption by a family of the same race followed by a family of a mixed race. Finally, if no adoption has occurred then a family of a different race can adopt the baby. Sandra said international adoption is very rare except in the case of a disabled baby.
It was now time to meet the babies. I found two babies sitting by themselves, so I picked them up and sat them on my lap. There was another little girl nearby who was scared and shied away at first. But after she saw the other babies on my lap, she came over to me and sat on my lap too. The staff handed out large marshmallows for snacks which I thought was strange. All the Blessman team members held babies until it was time for their nap at 11 a.m. We said goodbye and we told Sandra we would keep her in our thoughts and prayers. She has a very challenging job.
The next stop was Gemco which is a store that sells local South African crafts. Following our shopping we went to the mall and at lunch at Ocean Basket. I had their famous fish and chips with rice. Christel’s friend Andrea met us for lunch. She told me a story about her family being robbed at gunpoint and being kidnapped. She was dumped after the thieves had gotten away from the crime scene. It seems as if everyone has a story about being robbed.
Christel took me to Woolworths after lunch to buy a couple of T-shirts. I was running out of clean clothes. We also stopped at Pick and Pay to look for some Milo brand chocolate. I wanted to buy some of this brand because my grandson’s name is Milo. We found cookies, breakfast bars, and chocolate drink mix but no candy bars.
We dropped off Christel and then headed back to the lodge. We sat outside and talked for a while and then moved inside because it was too windy for a bonfire. We started a fire in the fireplace and ate smores, popcorn, and brownies.
September 25,2002: Max drove us to the Lighthouse Church located at Del Cramer Campus. Pastor Jonathan gave the sermon and Kevin translated the service in the local language. The congregation clapped, sang, and danced to the music. I spoke to Pastor Jonathan after the service. He told me he had preached at Our Saviour’s in Audubon when Pastor Opp was the pastor and that he hoped to return some day.
We then headed to the airfield where Dustin Blessman was waiting for us. He was going to fly us around the area in the 1980 Cessna airplane. We couldn’t all go up at the same time, so Wendi and I stayed back and went up the second round. The first group was gone about thirty minutes. I sat up front with Dustin on our flight. It was hot inside the cabin and bumpy with the high winds that day. We flew around the different ministry sites and over Blessman’s compound. Dustin needed to store the plane back in the hangar away from the airfield. He made one low pass over the grass airstrip to scare the animals away so he could land safely. After landing the plane, Wendi and I helped Dustin push the plane into the hangar. Dustin gave us a ride back to the lodge and we ate a quick lunch. After lunch we went to see Max’s baby Mia one last time.
Then it was back to the kitchen to help Christel and Sheila make food for the South African braai (barbecue). Sheila was making chakalaka that contains beans, fresh veggies, onions, pepper, spices, and tomatoes. Christel instructed us how to make braai bread. The first step was to butter bread slices on both sides and then spread apricot jam on one side of the buttered bread followed by shredded cheese. On top of the cheese add thinly sliced tomatoes and onions and season with salt and pepper. The other slice of bread is added to the top and then grilled over hot wood coals. The braai bread was awesome.
Christel’s husband Jacques oversaw the wood fire. He said the wood had to be burned and turned into hot coals. Jacques was very patient as he waited for the coals to get to the right temperature so he grill the boerewors, a South African sausage. While we waited Estie interviewed each team member asking us about our favorite moments in South Africa. My favorite moments were of course playing with the kids.
We ate around 7:15 p.m. and then cleaned up the kitchen and washed dishes. We said goodbye to Christel and Sheila and then went to pack our bags for the trip home tomorrow.
September 26, 2022: I woke up at 5:25 a.m. It was the first time I had slept the entire night. I went over for breakfast. Doc, Dustin, and Alex Blessman came over to say farewell. Max brought the van over around 6:50 a.m. and we loaded the luggage and began our journey home. We made a stop at Adventure with the Elephants and three of the team members got up close and personal with the elephants. We finished around 10 a.m. and headed to Johannesburg. When we reached the city the cars on the opposite side of the freeway were stopped. There was a truck that overturned causing four lanes of vehicles to back up for probably ten or more miles. Alex Blessman had warned us of this earlier in the week stating she had to spend overnight on the freeway before traffic got moving again. We arrived at the airport around 12:30 p.m. After unloading the luggage, we all gave Max a hug goodbye and thanked him for driving us. It would be a couple hours before we could check in our luggage, so Diana and I went for lunch. Diana didn’t have any South African Rand, so I paid for the lunch and then she handed me $7 USD, two $1’s and a $5 bill. The waiter saw her give me the cash and jokingly asked if that was his tip. I had already tipped him in Rand but also gave him the $7 USD. He was very appreciative.
We got through security and had to wait a couple more hours to board. We didn’t have a direct flight back to the USA on our return flight. Our itinerary took us on an eleven-hour flight to London, then a several-hour layover before a nine-hour flight to Minneapolis. Once we landed in Minneapolis, we only had a short layover. When we landed, the captain told us someone had become ill on the flight so we could not deboard until the CDC checked out the passenger which cut our layover time down by twenty minutes. Lisa and I had Global Entry status and we cruised through customs. Global Entry is a program of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection service that allows pre-approved, low-risk travelers to receive expedited clearance upon arrival into the United States through automatic kiosks. We then had to locate the fourteen bags of luggage and re-check them. There were a lot of people in line at the customs stations, so it took the other three members quite a while to get through. We located all the luggage and re-checked it. We then had to go through the TSA security checkpoint. When we got to the security, the line was huge and moving very slowly. I saw a TSA officer and told her our flight left in twenty minutes and she told us to go to the front of the line. We had to take our shoes off and have our bags scanned. As the tub with my bag and shoes came out of the scanner my shoe fell out of the tub and onto the rollers and became stuck. I could not reach it and asked the security person to pull it out and they did, but just set it on top the scanner. Finally, the shoe was brought to me, and everyone was through security. By that time our flight was leaving in five minutes. I took off running towards the gate which of course was at the other end of the terminal. I just reached the gate as they pulled the jetway from the plane. The other team members had received a ride in a golf cart and were right behind me. Luckily, we were able to book another flight to Des Moines later that night, but it meant another five hours waiting in the airport. We made it to Des Moines around 9 p.m. When I went to the baggage carousel, my bag was not there. I checked with the attendant at baggage claim and found my bag sitting in a plastic bag. It must have fallen off the baggage trailer and was drug across the airport. It was shredded. Thankfully, the only items damaged inside the suitcase were an extra pair of glasses and my toiletry bag. It took several months, but the airline replaced my luggage and reimbursed me for the toiletry bag. They did not pay for the eyeglasses stating I should not have packed anything breakable in my bag.
I drove Diana home and pulled into my driveway almost forty-eight hours after the time we left South Africa. It was an incredible experience I will never forget.
A couple weeks after returning home I decided to sponsor one of the children at Del Cramer Campus. For $1 a day the student receives a hot meal of Meals from the Heartland rice and sometimes game meat from the local safari camps. Del Cramer after school program also provides a safe place for the children to play, educational support, sports training, social and fellowship training so they can develop friendships with other students and receive spiritual development. I searched for a student that I had played with at Del Cramer found a boy named Godfrey who was in almost every one of my photos standing next to me. He had six siblings and was thirteen years old. I couldn’t believe he was that old. He was very short and skinny for a thirteen-year-old. I hope to return some day soon to visit Godfrey and all the children I met. Anyone interested in sponsoring a child can find more information on the Blessman International website: https://www.blessmaninternational.org/