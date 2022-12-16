Minnesota State University, Mankato awarded 2,193 degrees to 1,936 students at the end of the fall 2022 semester, at commencement ceremonies on Saturday, Dec. 10 in Taylor Center’s Bresnan Arena on the Minnesota State Mankato campus.
Minnesota State University, Mankato to award 2,193 degrees at end of fall semester
