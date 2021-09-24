Feb. 26, 1918 – Dec. 7, 1941
Funeral services for Eli Olsen will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25, at 10:30 a.m. at the Exira Lutheran Church in Exira, with Pastor Steven Frock officiating. Interment will be in the Exira Cemetery in Exira. Casket bearers will be the United States Navy.
Eli Olsen, one of nine children born to Danish immigrants Chris and Inger (Madsen) Olsen, was born Feb. 26, 1918, at his parents’ home near Audubon. Eli was baptized and confirmed at the then Danish Lutheran Church in Exira. He attended rural schools and graduated from the Viola High School in Viola. Eli then helped on the family farm and assisted other farmers in the area. On Jan. 2, 1940, he enlisted into the United States Navy. During his tour of duty he served as a Navy Storekeeper 3rd Class and was assigned to the USS Oklahoma. The ship was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor when on Dec. 7, 1941, the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft. The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits and quickly capsized. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen including Eli Olsen who died at the age of 23 years, 9 months, and 11 days. From December 1941 through June of 1944 Navy personnel recovered remains of the deceased crew, which were interred at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu. In October of 1949, a military board classified those who could not be identified as non-recoverable, including Eli. Over the years and with the advance of science and technology the use of DNA analysis, dental, and anthropological analysis assisted in the identification of remains. Crew members of the USS Oklahoma were disinterred to be identified. On Sept. 25, 2017, the remains of Eli Olsen were identified.
Preceding him in death was his brother, Henry Olsen and his sister, Jane and husband Robert Wahlert; following Eli’s death other family who have died included his parent’s; his brothers and sisters: Carl and wife Imogene Olsen, Chris and wife Francis Olsen, Leo and wife Kathryn Olsen, Paul and wife Marilyn Olsen, Ruth and husband John Tibben, and John and wife Ruby Olsen; his nieces and nephews: Roger Olsen, Phyllis Verbout, Pat Collins, Mike Curran, Nevin Nissen, and Margo Wilkinson.
Survivors include his nieces and nephews: Carl and wife Beverly Olsen, Raymond and wife Jane Olsen, Phillip Olsen, Jane O’ Torres, Kim Collins, David Olsen, Kathy Olsen, Sheila Nissen, Robert and wife Mary Olsen, Tim and wife Lynn Olsen, John Tibben, Mike and wife Linda Tibben, Gary and wife Luann Olsen, Marsha Hansen, and Bradley Olsen and fiancée Mary Brasfield, Karren Olsen, and Tracey Curran; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews and great-great nieces and great-great nephews and other relatives.
The family invites everyone to the Exira American Legion Park for a luncheon following the committal service. There will be some seating available but everyone is encouraged to bring their own chairs.