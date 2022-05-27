LC Clinic will hold the Grand Opening for its Atlantic Clinic at 507 Chestnut Street on Saturday, June 4, from 9-11 a.m. Stop by during this time to meet the staff, take a tour of the renovated facility, gather information, and enjoy light refreshments. The clinic will open to serve the public on June 27 in Atlantic. LC Clinic is a pregnancy medical clinic, with locations in Stuart, Creston, and soon Atlantic, providing medical services, peer counseling, and material assistance at no charge, and is funded solely through the generous donations of individuals, churches, and business sponsors.
For more information about LC Clinic, contact Dottie Krogh at dottiek1975@gmail.com, or visit our websites www.IowaLcClinic.org and www.HelpLifeCareClinic.org.