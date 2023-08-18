2023 Selected For State Fair
Member — Item Description — Department
Lane Slater — Apple Pie — Food and Nutrition
Marie Brand — Nabisco Mallomars — Food and Nutrition
Cole Fahn — Wooden Flag — Woodworking
Zoey Rasmusssen — Wooden Vase — Woodworking
Chase Schwab — Wood Framed Seed Sack — Woodworking
Jaylen Malloy — Planter — Woodworking
Katelyn Warnaca — Garden Plot — Horticulture
Gage Hargens — Bee Hotel — Conservation
Matthew Smith — Soil Conservation — Conservation
Mae Petersen — “The Weirdest Bird Poem” — Communication
Elly Schultes — Jean Jacket — Self Determined
Emily Foran — Trees Photo — Photography
Elly Foran — Downtown Denver Photo — Photography
Katelyn Dreher — Child Photo — Photography
Elly Schultes — Canvas Painting — Visual Arts
Elly Schultes — Caricature Drawing — Visual Arts