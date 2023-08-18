2023 Selected For State Fair

Member — Item Description — Department

Lane Slater — Apple Pie — Food and Nutrition

Marie Brand — Nabisco Mallomars — Food and Nutrition

Cole Fahn — Wooden Flag — Woodworking

Zoey Rasmusssen — Wooden Vase — Woodworking

Chase Schwab — Wood Framed Seed Sack — Woodworking

Jaylen Malloy — Planter — Woodworking

Katelyn Warnaca — Garden Plot — Horticulture

Gage Hargens — Bee Hotel — Conservation

Matthew Smith — Soil Conservation — Conservation

Mae Petersen — “The Weirdest Bird Poem” — Communication

Elly Schultes — Jean Jacket — Self Determined

Emily Foran — Trees Photo — Photography

Elly Foran — Downtown Denver Photo — Photography

Katelyn Dreher — Child Photo — Photography

Elly Schultes — Canvas Painting — Visual Arts

Elly Schultes — Caricature Drawing — Visual Arts

