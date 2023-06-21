Residents of Audubon are still under the county-wide burn ban, and won’t be firing off fireworks this year.
Tyler Thygesen, Audubon County Emergency Management, said, “As of now (June 19), the burn ban in Audubon County is still in place, and that does not allow fireworks to be used.”
The burn ban was announced on June 1, and Thygesen, representing the fire departments in Audubon County, had asked for the ban due to the fact that the conditions in the county — when combined with open burning — “were found to constitute a danger to life or property.”
As far as Thygesen knew, there were no fireworks stands in the county, and he said fireworks were covered by the burn ban.
“The one exception,” Thygesen said, “Is in Exira, for the annual town fireworks display, which is allowed because the Exira Fire Department monitors the event.”
Audubon City Clerk Joe Foran said the ban also covered the city of Audubon, which would have allowed fireworks on July 3-4, but now will not unless the ban is lifted again between now and July 4.
Violation of the burn ban is a simple misdemeanor.
For those living in areas that do allow fireworks displays, Thygesen said to be extremely careful.
Some tips to consider when lighting off fireworks (when and where they are legal):
Never all children to play with or ignite fireworks, including sparklers.
Make sure fireworks are legal in your area before buying or using them.
Keep bucket of water or garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishap.
Light fireworks one at a time, then move back quickly.
Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.
Never use fireworks wile impaired by drugs or alcohol.
Note: 74 percent of fireworks injuries occur in the weeks before or after the July 4 holiday.