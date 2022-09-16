Friday, Sept. 16
The Elk Horn Public Library is hosting a three-part series on mental health for adults. Second in a series that will take place on three consecutive Mondays in September at 6:30 p.m. All programs are free and no registration is required. For more information, contact the Elk Horn Public Library at 712-764-2013.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Saturday Farmers Market in Audubon, 9 a.m. to noon, local produce, baked goods, vendors and more at John James Audubon Park.
T-Bone Trail Ride 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. Register for ride by calling or emailing Audubon County Tourism office 712-563-2742/actorg@windstream.net. There will be drink and food stops along the ride. $20 per rider/proceeds will go to trail improvements.
St. John’s Lutheran Church in Audubon’s Fish Fry at the Legion Park from 4-7 p.m. Bring lawn chairs and enjoy an evening with live Praise music, great food and fun for a free will offering. Proceeds go to St John Preschool and church ministries of mission and outreach. To go is available.
HyggeFest at 5 p.m. in the Historic Bandstand at Sunnyside Park in Atlantic. HyggeFest is an evening in the park filled with the sweet sound of music! There will be area artists sharing their creative and imaginative talents through singing and playing instruments, plus other artistries will take the stage! Come and enjoy an evening in the Park! Bring your own chairs, food, drinks, etc. Free will donations will be accepted! Hygge for all!
Sunday, Sept. 18
Exira Fire and EMS Association will be having annual open house from 5-7 p.m. Sunday Sept. 18 at the fire station. Serving steak sandwiches and hamburgers chips and beans for a free will donation.
Annie Oakley Championship Shoot will take place on Sunday, Sept. 18 at Wickman Chemical 53597 650th, Atlantic beginning at 9 a.m. Call 712-243-7739 for a shoot time. Proceeds help support Shop With A Cop.
Thursday, Sept. 22
Thursday Farmers Market in Audubon, 5-7 p.m. local produce, baked goods and more.
Friday, Sept. 23
New exhibition opens at the Museum of Danish America: Joyce Jenneson’s “Great Danes”
Saturday, Sept. 24
Saturday Farmers Market in Audubon, 9 a.m. to noon, local produce, baked goods, vendors and more at John James Audubon Park.
Vintage Auto Tour at Springbrook State Park will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24. Meet Anna Rae the Model A from 10 a.m. — noon. Learn about Springbrook Park history and take a Fall Colors Hike. The from noon — 2 p.m., meet at the campground gazebo and enjoy lunch and stay for Volunteer Day. They will be staining/sealing picnic tables (wear old clothes). Contact Anne Riordan at 641-295-6028 or anne.riordan@dnr.iowa.gov for more information
Saturday, Oct. 1
Saturday Farmers Market in Audubon, 9 a.m. to noon, local produce, baked goods, vendors and more at John James Audubon Park.
Bethany Camp Women’s Retreat at 2144 310th Street, Brayton will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1. Sign in and fellowship begins at 8:15. Luncheon and coffee provided. Women of all ages are invited to come and share a morning of fellowship and hear about God’s faithfulness in a prodigal time. Contact Sue at 712-268-2629 for more information.
Who Goes There Night Hike at Springbrook State Park will take place beginning at 8:30 p.m. Join an after dark hike, armed with LED lights, to follow flourescent tracks and discover clues about birds, mammals and insects that are active when we aren’t watching. Meet at the campground gazebo. Contact Anne Riordan at 641-295-6028 or anne.riordan@dnr.iowa.gov