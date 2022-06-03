AUDUBON - On a beautiful day in Audubon, the Exira High School Class of 1948 chose to share memories at their 74th Class reunion at The Feed Mill. The class originally graduated with 32 members, just a few more than the Exira-EHK Class of ’22 a few weeks ago. They discussed class members who have since passed, those who couldn’t attend, and fun memories, such as how they used to go “up town” at lunch time during their school day, a cherry coke or for the fellowship, then return back to class. They chuckled as to how that couldn’t be possible “these days!”
Of those attending, they were all raised on a farm when they were young. Pictured left side of table, Harriet Campbell of Audubon, Jane Schlater of Exira, (right side of table) Betty Poulsen of Audubon, Marge Middaugh of Glidden, and Arnold Bintner of Exira. They knew of a few past members still in the area who couldn’t attend. They were Catherine Schmidt, Clarissa Terpstra both of Exira, Leroy Hansen of Elk Horn and Harriet Kirk of Storm Lake. They enjoyed lunch and continued to discuss the good old days and look forward to their 75th high school graduation anniversary. Congratulations to the Exira Class of ’48.