AUDUBON — It wasn’t exactly like sleeping on the street, but on Saturday, Oct. 22, 35 young people from Exira and Audubon learned more about homelessness while participating in Reggie’s Sleepout.
They registered, raised money to be donated, and spent an overnight outside — in this case, at the Wheeler football field — learning about homelessness and the event’s namesake.
Reggie’s Sleepout was created in 2005 in memory of Reggie Kelsey, a young man who aged out of the foster care system in 2001. Only three and a half months later he was found dead in the Des Moines. Reggie had an endearing personality, but suffered from hallucinations and depression. He was afraid of not being able to take care of himself on his own, and after being kicked out of his last foster care placement, he bounced from one shelter to another, sometimes camping outside while working with the Iowa Homeless Youth Centers’ Street Outreach Program.
The Reggie’s Sleepout participants could form groups up to 10, and were given the option to plan and build cardboard shelters, said Abby Larsen of Ebenezer Lutheran Church but most ended up bringing a tent. Ebenezer was one of three host churches for the Sleepout. She and Anne Miller are from Ebenezer; Rachel Hansen and Nicki Olson are from First United Methodist and Pam Steckler and Sarah Slater are from Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church.
Check in was at 7 p.m. and the program ended at 7 a.m. Sunday morning, with participants packing up and having a little breakfast.
During the night, Larsen said, “there was music playing and they played glow in the dark games,” adding, “They made s’mores and talked a lot.”
“Pastor Philip Beissinger used to work in a shelter,” Larsen said, “And he helped us know what struggles (homeless youth) faced,” she said.
The participants also had food — hot dogs, chips and bars — watched outdoor movies and spent a lot of the time in “free play,” but also got to hear from Brad Whipple who has ties to an Audubon resident, but also was a youth shelter director when Reggie was there.
“He helped us understand (Reggie’s) situation, and that really helped the kids understand (youth homelessness) better,” she said.
While Audubon residents might think homelessness is a bigger city thing, “statistically we have that need here, as well,” she said, adding, “People can be naive, when something like this is right beneath our nose.”
And being homeless isn’t always a “sleeping on the street or in a shelter” situation, she explained. In some cases a teen might find themselves staying with friends and sleeping on a couch instead.
After Reggie’s death, Youth and Shelter Services, Inc., the parent organization of Iowa Homeless Youth Center, developed the Iowa Aftercare Services Network, providing services to those aging out of foster care. Today there is a monthly stipend and additional services as part of the Preparation for Adult Living (PAL) program. The sleep out is named in honor of Reggie, and represents their commitment to preventing other tragedies.
Participants are encouraged to participate in the 10 for $10 Challenge, asking 10 people — including friends, family members, co-workers, neighbors and more — for a donation of $10, in order to raise $100 per participant. With 35 participants, Larsen said the group raised $1,500 to help the cause.
Organizers said $100 could go a long way. The money could serve 50 meals at the Youth Opportunity Center, supply four youth with school supplies for one semester or provide two nights of safe shelter for a homeless youth.
In addition, participants were asked to bring new or gently used blankets and winter gear and canned goods to be donated to Youth and Shelter Services, Inc.
“I was able to bring over a load of blankets to the youth shelter,” Larsen said, “and I could see the need they had.” She said that the shelter had just run out of blankets, and said besides her carload, two more vehicle loads of blankets, winter gear and canned goods were left to be delivered.
Larsen said they were expecting a chilly October night, but instead got an unusually beautiful one. The evening might not have been typical for a teen living on the street, but organizers hoped it was informational, and gave kids something to think about. “We are hoping this might turn into an annual event,” she said.