By the Fire

Participants in Reggie's Sleepout gathered around a fire pit to talk and make s'mores.

AUDUBON — It wasn’t exactly like sleeping on the street, but on Saturday, Oct. 22, 35 young people from Exira and Audubon learned more about homelessness while participating in Reggie’s Sleepout.

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Trending Food Videos