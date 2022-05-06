AUDUBON — Each year the Audubon County Farm Bureau award’s scholarships to sons and daughters of Farm Bureau members who are working toward a degree to support agriculture and rural communities.
The scholarships are judged on academic performance, leadership, and financial need. Each student is asked to submit an application along with an essay indicating their involvement in their community and their professional goals.
Audubon County Farm Bureau Board of Directors are proud to announce the six recipients of the Audubon County Farm Bureau Scholarships, Braden Wessel, Jocelyn Chambers, Garrett Christensen, Rylan Hansen, Kate Tessman and Gavin Smith.