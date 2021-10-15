AUDUBON — A new Sir Albert has been named in Audubon.
Three candidates were vying for the title through popular vote — and helping the project to renovate the landmark and add a railcar to the scene — with people putting money into jars around Audubon. Competing were Mark Elmquist, Rich Gleason and Duane Sloth, and they gathered at Albert the Bull Park on Sunday, Oct. 10 for a hamburger lunch grilled up by the T-Bone Committee. There were also free horse drawn carriage rides and t-shirts for sale. The Sir Albert contest netted around $2,400.
The candidate raising the most money was named Sir Albert and for 2021 he is Rich Gleason.
A beef producer, Gleason understands what Albert the Bull represents, the beef industry in the area.
He said he was honored to have been chosen, adding that he remembered when Albert the Bull was put up, more than 50 years ago.
The renovation project would help with everything from touch ups for Albert along with the addition of a rail car that would help tell the history of Albert and the beef industry in the area.
Last year’s Sir Albert contest netted two winners, as the same amount of money was raised by each — to the penny. Co-winners were Bob Blomme and Lawrence “Waspy” Handlos.