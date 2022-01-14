AUDUBON — After 50 degrees temperatures the weather today will definitely take a turn for winter. Audubon is in a winter storm watch that begins at 9 a.m. today and runs through 6 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
In the Audubon county area — and really, most of Iowa — the storm will come into the area from the north west and move to the south east, said Jeff Zogg, meterologist with the National Weather Service.
A winter storm watch for a storm with potential for moderate to heavy snow accumulations, winds of 10-20 miles per hour and gusts up to 30 miles per hour is expected, with pockets of blowing and drifting snow in open and rural areas.
Locally, according to the watch, 5-10 inches of snow are possible, with some locally higher amounts.
The National Weather Service said the winter storm was expected to cause impacts on travel, especially during the evening commute. Heavy snow is possible. Travel could become very difficult, with hazardous conditions like blowing snow impacting the evening commute.
Zogg said residents should keep an eye on the forecasts, and while the winter weather and snow was unlikely to miss the area, snow totals could vary.