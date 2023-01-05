The Rose Theater

Jan 6-8  I Wanna Dance with Somebody (PG-13)

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

Th

is story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags

Trending Food Videos