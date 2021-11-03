For Audubon City Council, (3 seats available) Brooke Wegner had 404 votes; Nick Weihs had 387 and Jason Hocker had 372. There were 24 write ins.
For Public Measure D on bonding for a new fire station, there were 413 no votes (69.18 percent) to 184 (30.82 percent) yes votes. The measure needed 60 percent to pass.
For Brayton Mayor, Cally Christensen got 22 votes to Neil C. Poldberg's 9 votes.
For Brayton city council (2 seats available) Greg Gust got 27 votes and David L. Hansen got 26 votes. There were three write ins.
For Exira Mayor, Mike Huegerich got 72 votes, there were also seven write ins.
For Exira City Council (3 seats available) Dorreen Schrader got 66 votes; Dwight Jessen got 57 votes and April Lynn Baldwin got 36 votes. There were three write ins.
For Exira City Council vacancy Nathan Wahlert got 68 votes, and there were four write ins.
For mayor of Gray, Penny Schmidt got four votes.
For city council (2 seats available) there were eight write in votes.
For city council vacancy term Alecia Bluml got four votes.
For Kimballton mayor, Millette Shores got 17 votes, there were 59 write ins.
For city council member (3 seats available) Evan Schaben got 26 votes; Vernon Schwarte got 19 votes; Michael Shores got 19 votes and there were 34, 35 and 76 write ins for the three seats.
For Audubon School Board at large (3 seats available) Sarah Asmus got 506 votes; Heath Hansen got 444 votes and there were 9 write ins.
For DMACC Director District #3 there were 348 votes for Jim Knott.
For Exira-EHK board member at large (3 seats available) Kevin Petersen got 168 votes; Tamie Fahn got 153 votes and there were 87 write in votes.