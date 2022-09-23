Friday, Sept. 23
New exhibition opens at the Museum of Danish America: Joyce Jenneson’s “Great Danes”
Saturday, Sept. 24
Exira Fall Festival starting at 10 a.m.
2nd annual Chamber Bags Tournament at Vic’s Main Tap in Audubon on Saturday, Sept. 24 beginning at 1 p.m. $40 per team. Sponsorship opportunities are available… contact Molly at audchmbr@iowatelecom.net. Register by Sept. 23. Forms can be picked up at Vic’s or the Chamber Of Commerce Office. Sponsored by the Audubon Chamber Of Commerce.
Saturday Farmers Market in Audubon, 9 a.m. to noon, local produce, baked goods, vendors and more at John James Audubon Park.
Vintage Auto Tour at Springbrook State Park will take place on Saturday, Sept. 24. Meet Anna Rae the Model A from 10 a.m. — noon. Learn about Springbrook Park history and take a Fall Colors Hike. Then, from noon — 2 p.m., meet at the campground gazebo and enjoy lunch and stay for Volunteer Day. They will be staining/sealing picnic tables (wear old clothes). Contact Anne Riordan at 641-295-6028 or anne.riordan@dnr.iowa.gov for more information
Suicide Awareness Community Walk in Atlantic at Schildberg Recreation Area at 7-8:30 p.m. Start at Rotary Shelter.
Sunday, Sept. 25
Anita Fall Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Keith King Memorial Chicken Supper, Gray School, Gray 4:30-7 p.m. Pan Fried or Deep Fried Chicken, potatoes and gravy, salad bar, rolls, dessert. $12 Adults Under 12 $6. Proceeds to help replace west windows
Audubon Homecoming Kickoff, 6:30 p.m. Chis Jones Field, help kick off homecoming week, and honor Wheeler fall sports teams. Announcement of the homecoming court will be held, and an auction will be done for a signed football, signed volleyball and senior football jerseys.
Friday, Sept. 30
Audubon Homecoming 2022 will take place. This year’s theme: Wheelers Got Game (think board games). Traveling trophy up for grabs for the business with the most school spirit decorations! Homecoming Parade is yet to be determined - watch for more info) Pep rally after the parade (in the city square), coronation during half time of the football game!
Saturday, Oct. 1
Saturday Farmers Market in Audubon, 9 a.m. to noon, local produce, baked goods, vendors and more at John James Audubon Park.
Bethany Camp Women’s Retreat at 2144 310th Street, Brayton will take place on Saturday, Oct. 1. Sign in and fellowship begins at 8:15. Luncheon and coffee provided. Women of all ages are invited to come and share a morning of fellowship and hear about God’s faithfulness in a prodigal time. Contact Sue at 712-268-2629 for more information.
Who Goes There Night Hike at Springbrook State Park will take place beginning at 8:30 p.m. Join an after dark hike, armed with LED lights, to follow flourescent tracks and discover clues about birds, mammals and insects that are active when we aren’t watching. Meet at the campground gazebo. Contact Anne Riordan at 641-295-6028 or anne.riordan@dnr.iowa.gov
Thursday, Oct. 13
Ladies Sip & Shop 5-7 p.m. Vic’s Main Tap Party Room 7 are vendors plus Present Company