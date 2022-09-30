Meals are subject to change
- For Eligible DinersWe suggest a contribution of $5. Persons under age 60 must pay the total cost, $8.58, to the site manager.
- Eligible Diners are anyone age 60 & over, his/her spouse and dependents with disabilities, and they may contribute what they feel is fair and affordable to the Senior Nutrition Program for the cost of the meal.
BINGO for dine-in consumers will be held on Mondays and Fridays.
Monday, Oct. 3 — Roast turkey, mashed potatoes w/gravy, broccoli, hot milk cake w/berry mix.
Tuesday, Oct. 4 — COOK’S CHOICE.
Wednesday, Oct. 5 — Scalloped potatoes with ham, whole wheat roll, broccoli, applesauce.
Thursday, Oct. 6 — Greek marinated chicken, roasted red potatoes, zucchini and summer squash, rice pudding.
Friday, Oct. 7 — BINGO. Chili, cinnamon roll, steamed carrots, pears.
Monday, Oct. 10— BINGO. Oven fried chicken, baked sweet potatoes, beets, apple slices.
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Apple pork chops, roasted red potatoes, broccoli, chocolate chip cookies.
Wednesday, Oct. 12 — Philly sloppy joe, whole wheat bun, sweet potato fries, mixed vegetables, apple slices.
Thursday, Oct. 13 — Hot beef w/gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, whole wheat roll, mandarin oranges.
Friday, Oct. 14 — BINGO — Baked honey chicken, sweet potato fries, green beans, banana.
Monday, Oct. 17 — BINGO — Crunchy pollock or baked cod fillet, potato wedges, corn, berry fluff Jell-O salad.
Tuesday, Oct. 18 — Ground beef stroganoff, egg noodles, green beans, mandarin oranges.
Wednesday, Oct. 19 — Chicken a la King, biscuit, mixed vegetables, peaches.
Thursday, Oct. 20 — COOK’S CHOICE.
Friday, Oct. 21 — BINGO — Ham and bean soup, corn bread, broccoli & cauliflower, apple crisp
Monday, Oct. 24 — BINGO — Meatloaf, baked potato, asparagus, pears.
Tuesday, Oct. 25 — Mushroom and Swiss burger, whole wheat bun, potato salad, baby carrots, strawberries & pineapple.
Wednesday, Oct. 26 — Liver and onions or beef patty, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, whole wheat roll.
Thursday, Oct. 27 — Ham loaf, sweet potatoes, cauliflower, mixed fruit, peanut butter cookie.
Friday, Oct. 28 — BINGO — Baked chicken parmesan with spaghetti, zucchini & summer squash, pears.
Monday, Oct. 31 — BINGO — Hearty vegetable soup, breadstick, lettuce and spinach salad, mandarin oranges, ice box cookie.
MENU SUBJECT TO CHANGE. RSVP by 12:30 p.m. the day before to 563-3657 — Audubon or 268-2377 — Exira