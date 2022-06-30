It's that time of year: along with warm temperatures, holiday gatherings, family picnics and sunburns after trips to the pool or beach, it's time for livestock shows, posters and craft projects, blue ribbons and of course, the County Fair Queen. Each year a handful of girls compete for the crown, and are judged on things like character, poise and participation in school and community activities and volunteering.
This year the Audubon County Fair will run from Monday, July 11 through Sunday, July 17. The coronation will take place Thursday, July 14 at 6:30 p.m., but the girls will also gather earlier at the Agri-Hall at the Audubon County Fairgrounds for dinner and to do interviews with the judges.
In order to be a queen candidate, you must be a 16-21 year old girl living in Audubon County. You must be involved in at least one service organization, and the winner will represent Audubon County at the Iowa State Fair.
While those candidates aren't ready for coronation quite yet, they did take time to say a little about themselves.
Here are the 2022 Audubon County Fair Queen Candidates:
Sienna Albertsen
Sienna Albertsen is the daughter of Mike and Krystal Albertsen. She is currently 17 and will be a senior this fall at Audubon High School.
She is currently active in 4H, FFA, and even busier in school in volleyball, football cheer, basketball, wrestling cheer, golf, track, tennis, speech, and student senate.
Over the years, Sienna has done a variety of static projects while showing pigs, cattle, and sheep, and has also been an Iowa State Fair Grandstand Usher. She has obtained the honor role all three years of high school and is currently Audubon’s Student Body President as well as part of the Southwest 4H Leadership Council.
After high school Sienna hopes to attend Texas Tech University and major in Art.
Rylee Brittain
I am Rylee Brittain, the daughter of Liz and Charlie Brittain. I’m 17 and will be a senior at Audubon High School in the fall.
After graduating, my future plans are to attend college to pursue a career in either Nursing or Speech Language Pathology.
I have been in band and choir for the past seven years and have received multiple awards. My most recent award was as an outstanding soloist at the Dick Bauman Jazz Festival. During my high school career, I have participated in volleyball, basketball, softball, and multiple volunteer activities. Over this past year, I helped to organize an FFA Meals From The Heartland packaging event. During this event students from 5th grade to 12th grade helped to package 45,000 meals. These meals were then shipped overseas to help kids who are less fortunate and don’t have access to food.
Through FFA I have learned many skills that I believe have prepared me to be a good leader and I would love the opportunity to be the Audubon County Fair Queen.
Abigail Brooks
I am Abigail Brooks. I am 18-years-old and the daughter of Mike and Allie Brooks. After graduating from Audubon High School in 2022, I plan to attend Morningside University to study Agriculture Education and minor in Ag business.
While continuing my education, I will also play an important role on the Morningside Cheerleading team. In high school, I stayed active in cheerleading (wrestling and football), dance team, 4-H, youth committee, livestock committee, FFA, Iowa Youth Congress, as well as Youth Group.
I currently work at the Summer Launch Program at the school, as well as the Audubon Golf and Country Club. In my free time, I enjoy spending time with family, friends and my livestock.
I love all the amazing opportunities our community provides and I am proud to call Audubon home.
Jaci Christensen
My name is Jaci Christensen, and I am 18-years-old. My parents are Dan and Jill Christensen, and my brother is Drew Christensen. I just graduated from Audubon High School with the class of 2022. I am a member of the Exira Lutheran Church, as well as a member of 4H and FFA. I have been a part of the Leroy Leaders for 9 years and involved in the Audubon FFA for 5 years. At the Audubon County Fair, I have been showing Livestock since 2014. I have achieved and won Champion Breeding and Market Beef, along with Champion Breeding Doe and Market Goat throughout the years. I also compete in the Master Showman divisions.
While in school I was a member of the volleyball, basketball and track teams, where I earned a total of 10 varsity letters and numerous post season awards, including All Conference, All District and All Regional Basketball honors, and Senior All Star teams for basketball and volleyball. I am also a two-time Iowa State Track Qualifier.
My junior year, I broke the school record for career rebounds. I also hold the record for most rebounds in a single game and most rebounds in a single season. My senior year, I became one of four ‘Wheeler’ girls to score at least 1,000 career points.
While not busy with school activities and livestock, I’ve had the opportunity to be a member of the Play 4 Him Basketball travelling team, where I have had the chance to play with girls from all over western and central Iowa and have travelled to tournaments across the Midwest. Play 4 Him is a Christian centered basketball program where we learned just as much about life and our faith, as we did about playing ball.
I have been on the honor roll numerous times and have an Academic letter. I like to stay involved by volunteering for sports camps, cleaning cemeteries, mentoring informative livestock clinics, and painting /staining the fairground buildings. I have volunteered at the Iowa State Fair beef tent, annually as well. For the next chapter of my life, I will study Fine Arts at Iowa Central Community College and play on the women’s basketball team.
Ashlyn Pruitt
My name is Ashlyn Pruitt. I am 16-years-old. My parents are Amy Madsen and Curtis Pruitt. My siblings are Skyler Pruitt, Austin Puritt, Everly Madsen and Lilly Madsen.
I am a student at Audubon High School, having just completed the 10th grade.
I was baptized and attend Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Audubon. I am currently enrolled in FFA and plan to show two breeding does and a market.
I am currently employed at Audubon Recreation Center and in The Dog House.
My 4-H accomplishments have been: 2019—2020: Audubon County Champion Breeding Doe. Best of the Southwest Shootout Grand Champion Breeding Doe. Photography State Qualifier. 2018-2019: Audubon County Reserve Champion Breeding Doe. Intermediate/Senior Showmanship Champion. Decorator Showcase Top Intermediate/Senior. Designed the Fair Book Cover. 2017-2018: Audubon County Champion Breeding Doe. Reserve Champion Production Individual. State Fair Showmanship Award. Fairy Garden youth winner.
I am very active in dance at Villa Dance Company and dance competition. We have won numerous awards to include Platinum Awards, 1st overall awards, Overall Outstanding Awards in our biggest achievement: National Champions at the Bravo National Competition.
I am over active in choir and band. I was one point away from a perfect score in the band small group competition.
I plan to represent FFA throughout my high school years and beyond. I plan to expand my talent with more art and sculpting classes. I will continue my dance career through my high school and college years.
Elly Schultes
I am Elly Schultes, the daughter of Chris and Shandy Schultes. I am 17 years old and will be a senior at Audubon High School in the next school year. My family consists of six people, myself, my parents and my siblings. My siblings are Kaitlin, Skyler and Brody. We also just recently got a puppy named Maverick, making that number seven.
I can get quite busy during the year. I am involved in activities in my school and community. One of the things I do during the year is going to volleyball events as a manager for the team. I have done that for multiple years and plan to continue again this year. This past year I have been more involved in events other than sports. I have been a member of band since fifth grade.
This year, after coming back from COVID, our band and choir teachers had a musical. I took on the role of back stage manager along with also being a character on the side. Along with theater, I also participated in Speech. Participating in both Reader’s Theater and Group Improve. Our Group Improve team was even able to advance to state. While being in these activities, I have also been in leadership groups. I am a member of Student Senate, and will be senior class treasurer next school year. I am also a member of NHS and FFA and a member of the CD Starlighters.
Another thing that I am part of is a social emotional group in school. In this group, we focus on diversity and making students feel comfortable in school. I was able to interact with students younger than me, and help make an impact in their lives. Volunteering is another thing that I try to do whenever possible. Whether that be helping with concessions or cleaning someone’s yard. I also work a part time job at Smudge, with soaps, candles and more. It is a family run business that makes many things. I work there whenever I am needed.
Although I have these things going on in my life, I am also looking forward to the future. I plan to attend college in the fall of 2023 to major in Biomedical Engineering. After college I hope to become a prosthesis so that I can help people live their best life.
My goal in life is to help people find a place they belong.
Come to the Audubon County Fair to find out which young lady will be wearing the crown and representing our county in the Iowa State Fair.