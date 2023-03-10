ELK HORN — Residents of the Exira-Elk Horn-Kimballton Community School District approved both a voted Physical Plant & Equipment Levy and a Revenue Purpose Statement on Tuesday, March 7.
Exira-EHK Residents Approve Voted PPEL, Revenue Purpose Statement March 7
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Recent Obituaries
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- Special Election Results
- Carroll woman charged for alleged lottery theft
- Audit finds three items in need of correction in Walnut
- PREP BOYS' BASKETBALL: All 5 starters honored as RVC all-conference
- Carroll woman charged for alleged lottery theft
- It's Back: St. Patrick’s Dinner Dance March 18th
- Audubon County Conservation Needs Help
- Princess Prom coming up March 18
- From Books to Bolts of Fabric
- News from South Dakota State University
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.